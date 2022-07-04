4th of July Traffic Could Hamper Travel Plans in Western Oklahoma

July 1, 2021

By News Director Jared Atha

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation warns drivers this vacation weekend of development tasks all through the state that might decelerate journey for motorists.

Locally:

I-40 narrowed to 1 lane close to Sayre, Beckham Co.

I-40 is narrowed to 1 lane in each instructions between SH-152 (mm 23) and US-283 (mm 20) close to Sayre for bridge work.

I-40B narrowed to 1 lane in Clinton, Custer Co.

I-40B is narrowed to 1 lane in each instructions east of US-183 (mm 66) over the Washita River in Clinton for bridge work.

I-40 narrowed to 1 lane in Foss, Washita Co.

I-40 is intermittently narrowed to 1 lane in each instructions between SH-44 (mm 53) and Haggard street (mm 61) close to Foss for resurfacing.

SH-44 narrowed to 1 lane in Foss, Washita Co.

SH-44 is narrowed to 1 lane in Foss over Turkey Creek for bridge reconstruction.

US-270 narrowed to 1 lane in Dewey Co.

US-270 is narrowed to 1 lane in every route between Oakwood and SH-51 for pavement work.

