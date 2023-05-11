5/10: CBS Evening News – CBS News

CBS News reports that George Santos has pleaded not guilty to charges of fraud and money laundering. In other news, SpaceX has launched 50 Starlink satellites into orbit. Stay up-to-date on the latest breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Just click “Turn On” to get started.
