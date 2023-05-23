5/22: CBS Evenings News – CBS News





On May twenty second, the CBS Evening News featured two essential tales. The first tale coated a the most important assembly between President Joe Biden and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The two leaders met one-on-one because the closing date for default at the nationwide debt loomed. The assembly happened to handle the continued debate and disagreements relating to elevating the debt ceiling and keep away from the chance of doable monetary crisis.

The 2d tale centered at the contemporary renaming of Fort Moore in Los Angeles, California. This well-known castle, wealthy in historical past, had its identify modified to commemorate a outstanding black girl who considerably contributed to Los Angeles’s construction. The tale delved into the main points at the back of the verdict and its importance to the neighborhood.

