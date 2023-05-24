5/23: CBS Evening News – CBS News





On May twenty third, 2019, CBS News aired an episode in their night time news program, which lined two separate news tales. The first tale used to be a few suspect who used to be charged after crashing a U-Haul car close to the White House. The 2nd tale used to be in regards to the not going adventure of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

The suspect within the U-Haul crash used to be no longer recognized within the CBS News document, nevertheless it used to be famous that he used to be charged with “assault with a dangerous weapon, felony reckless driving, and property damage.” No one used to be injured within the crash.

The 2nd tale targeted at the adventure of Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, who used to be elected in December of 2018. Thao is the primary feminine Hmong-American mayor within the United States. She used to be born and raised in Oakland and labored as a neighborhood organizer earlier than working for place of business.

