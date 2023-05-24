5/23: Prime Time with John Dickerson





May twenty third: Catch “Prime Time with John Dickerson” on CBS News, the place seasoned journalist and tv host John Dickerson delves into the newest best tales. In this episode, Dickerson sheds gentle at the drawing near time limit for the United States’ debt ceiling, talking with mavens to supply an in-depth research of its doable financial affects. He additionally interviews U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy to speak about the unwanted effects of social media on psychological well being and wellness.

In addition, Dickerson explores the new surge of sponsorship packages for migrants, investigating the underlying causes for this pattern. Stay forward of the sport by way of receiving browser notifications for breaking news, are living occasions, and unique reporting by way of turning to your notifications now.