5/28: Sunday Morning – News

On Sunday morning, News will be hosted by Jane Pauley. Among the segments, David Pogue will cover the nation's debt ceiling and explain why the fight over raising it could lead to a global recession. Tracy Smith will interview actor and climate activist Arnold Schwarzenegger, while David Martin reports on the removal of Confederate generals' names from U.S. Army bases. Rita Braver will interview novelist Isabel Allende, and Mo Rocca will profile Broadway star Lillias White. Bill Flanagan will offer an appreciation of rock legend Tina Turner, Ted Koppel will join New Orleans jazz clarinetist Doreen Ketchens for a gig, and the show will visit the "Museum of Failure," which features notorious corporate and marketing missteps.




