5/29: CBS Evening News – CBS News





On May twenty ninth, CBS Evening News reported on two vital occasions. The first used to be the rescue of 8 people after a six-tale rental construction collapsed in Davenport, Iowa. This incident most likely left many onlookers shaken and apprehensive for the ones impacted by way of the cave in. Fortunately, rescue staff had been ready to find and save 8 people from the rubble. Although the reason for the cave in stays unknown, the development serves as a sobering reminder of the hazards that may happen in our constructed atmosphere.

The 2nd match featured on CBS Evening News used to be Memorial Day celebrations in Washington, D.C. Specifically, kids’s fife and drum corps greeted veterans as a part of the festivities. Memorial Day is a time to honor those that have given their lives in carrier to their nation, and those kids’s performances now not most effective pay tribute but additionally show off the following technology’s appreciation for individuals who have made without equal sacrifice.

