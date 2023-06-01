5/31: CBS Evening News – CBS News





On May thirty first, CBS Evening News aired a phase overlaying two essential subjects. The first matter was once the contentious debt ceiling invoice being debated within the House of Representatives. This invoice has brought about vital war of words amongst lawmakers and is observed as a the most important choice that may have an effect on the way forward for the United States’ financial system.

The 2d matter lined within the phase was once the Army’s first feminine deep-sea diver reflecting on her adventure. This exceptional girl has accomplished an out of this world feat and has cleared the path for different girls within the army to apply in her footsteps.

