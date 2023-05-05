Texas

5/4: Prime Time with John Dickerson

May 4, 2023
BC_Reporter

Prime Time with John Dickerson – CBS News

Catch up with CBS News anchor, John Dickerson, as he discusses the latest in national news, including the guilty verdicts in the Proud Boys trial, a recent meeting at the White House focused on artificial intelligence, and concerns over falling bank stocks.

