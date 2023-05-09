5/8: Prime Time with John Dickerson

Prime Time with John Dickerson – CBS News

In this night’s section, John Dickerson supplies an in-depth file at the fresh mass capturing in Texas, bringing audience the most recent trends and insights into this tragic tournament. Additionally, the section comprises an unique preview of President Biden’s upcoming assembly with congressional leaders to talk about the debt ceiling, losing gentle on what to anticipate from this essential assembly.

Finally, the section covers a brand new plan for airways to compensate passengers for avoidable delays and cancellations, an issue of significant hobby and significance to many audience. With John Dickerson on the helm, Prime Time delivers complete protection on the entire problems that topic maximum, preserving audience knowledgeable and up-to-date on the most recent news and occasions.