5 dead deer illegally dumped off highway in San Antonio area

February 17, 2022
Al Lindsey
Kerr County Animal Services seeks information on the illegal dumping of five dead fallow deer on State Highway 41 in Kerr County. 

Kerr County Animal Services seeks information on the illegal dumping of five dead fallow deer on State Highway 41 in Kerr County. Officials believe the deer were dumped sometime during the night of February 11 or during the early morning hours of February 12.

The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office tells MySA illegal dumping is a Class B misdemeanor and illegal dumping for a commercial purpose is a state jail felony. The office says it’s hard to determine the charge without knowing more about the suspect or suspects. 

According to a news release from Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, its crime stoppers office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime. 


Only tips reported to Kerr County Crime Stoppers are eligible to remain anonymous and are eligible for the cash reward, the release noted. Tipsters can report anonymously by calling 830-896-8477, on the web at www.kerrtips.com, or by using the P3 Tip app for smartphones.  

Kerr County Animal Services is working in conjunction with Exotic Wildlife Association, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife-Game Wardens. Kerr County is about 92 miles northwest of San Antonio. 

 



