$5 gas is here: AAA says nationwide average hits new high



Soaring gas costs impression American drivers 02:08

The nationwide average worth for a gallon of gasoline has topped $5 for the primary time ever.

Auto membership AAA mentioned the average worth on Saturday was $5. Motorists in some components of the nation, particularly California, are paying far above that.

The nationwide average worth has jumped 19 cents in simply the previous week, and it is up $1.93 from this time final yr.

There are a number of causes for the surge in gasoline costs.

Americans usually drive extra beginning round Memorial Day, so demand is up. Global oil costs are rising, compounded by sanctions towards Russia, a number one oil producer, due to its warfare towards Ukraine. And there are limits on refining capability within the United States as a result of some refineries shut down throughout the pandemic.

Add all of it up, and the price of filling up is draining cash from Americans who’re going through the very best charge of inflation in 40 years.

California has the very best average worth, at $6.43, based on AAA. The lowest average is Mississippi, at $4.52.

While this is the primary time breaking the $5 barrier, it is nonetheless not a document when inflation is taken into consideration. Gas peaked at $4.11 a gallon in July 2008, which might be equal to about $5.40 a gallon at present.