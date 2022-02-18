5 Health Benefits of Red Wine—In Case You Need An(other) Excuse

Here are 5 health benefits of red wine for National Drink Wine Day Updated: 3:31 AM CST Feb 18, 2022

You might not need an excuse for a glass of red for National Drink Wine Day, but in case you do, here are five health benefits as identified by experts. “Red wine contains antioxidants, particularly polyphenols provided by the grapes,” says Gabby Geerts, registered dietitian at Green Chef. “Polyphenols have been shown to improve heart function and blood pressure, thus reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease.”But in order to get that wellness boost, you have to stop sipping after a five-ounce glass. Otherwise, Geerts says, you’ll miss out on the healthy perks—and increase your risk of being seriously hungover the next day. So, when consuming, keep in mind that a little glass is all you need to score massive, science-backed benefits. Here are more fun facts about the additional benefits of red wine:1. It could prevent cavitiesIn a 2014 study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, researchers found that red wine killed more cavity-causing bacteria than water spiked with alcohol. 2. It might keep your allergies in checkIn a 2019 review of nearly 80 studies published in the journal Diseases, researchers suggest that flavonoids, an antioxidant found in red wine, could reduce allergy and asthma symptoms. More research is needed to confirm these findings, but it’s promising.3. It could delay the onset of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseaseIn a study from 2017, researchers added wine-derived human gut metabolites — or the substance formed after your body digests wine and is found in feces — to deteriorating neurological cells. Then, something unexpected happened: the metabolites kept the cells from dying. 4. It could reduce your risk of depressionWhile heavy drinking has been widely associated with mental health issues, keeping your wine intake between two and seven five-ounce glasses a week might actually decrease your chances of struggling, according to a 2013 study published in the journal BMC Medicine.5. It can help keep your blood sugar in check, if you have Type 2 DiabetesIn a 2015 study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, scientists assigned 224 patients with Type 2 diabetes to one of three groups. The first group was instructed to drink five ounces of red with dinner every night for two years. The second had to drink five ounces of white. The last group drank mineral water. By the end of the study, researchers found that the wine drinkers had better blood sugar control than those sticking to water. Plus, the red wine group improved their cholesterol levels.