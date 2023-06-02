5 Memphis officers charged with murder

Five former Memphis Police Department officers were charged with second-degree murder and other crimes in the arrest and death of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with the officers during a traffic stop, according to records. All officers, who are Black, face charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. The officers were terminated on January 18th for their role in Nichols’ arrest. Video of the traffic stop will be released to the public tomorrow. Nichols’ family claims the footage shows officers beating the 29-year-old for three minutes. Nichols’ stepfather said the family is “fine with” the second-degree murder charges. The officers were in custody, but it is unknown if they have attorneys, except for Martin’s lawyer who confirmed his client had turned himself in. Two fire department workers were removed from duty over the Nichols’ arrest. While some activists have been unhappy about the delay in releasing the video, Police Director Cerelyn “CJ” Davis has urged people to react peacefully when the video became public.