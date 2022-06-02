$5 million of ancient art destroyed at DMA in overnight break-in

A person who broke into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday evening brought about roughly $5.153 million in injury, destroying property together with three historic Greek objects earlier than he was arrested, Dallas police mentioned.
Brian Hernandez, 21, approached the museum’s glass entrance doorways with a metallic chair at about 9:40 p.m. and started destroying objects as soon as inside, police mentioned.
Hernandez broke right into a glass show case and shattered a 6th-century B.C. Greek amphora — a sort of ceramic vase — and a Greek pot from 450 B.C. The items collectively had been valued at roughly $5 million, police mentioned, noting that estimates may change after a closing evaluation by a curator and the museum’s insurer.
He is also accused of destroying a 550–530 B.C. bowl that was valued at $100,000. Police mentioned he broke right into a show case, picked up a ceramic Caddo effigy bottle depicting an alligator gar and slammed it to the bottom, shattering it. The piece was valued at $10,000.
“This was an remoted incident perpetrated by one particular person appearing alone, whose intent was not theft of artwork or any objects on view,” museum officers mentioned in a press release Thursday. “Nevertheless, some artistic endeavors had been broken, and we’re nonetheless within the strategy of assessing the extent of the damages.”
The museum is open to the general public Thursday, together with its “Cartier and Islamic Artwork” exhibition. Some everlasting assortment galleries will likely be closed for the continuing investigation.
Hernandez was learn his rights and confessed to officers, police mentioned. He was charged with legal mischief of greater than or equal to $300,000. Bail has not been decided.
The museum famous that Hernandez was not armed.
A DMA safety guard discovered Hernandez on the museum’s concourse after a movement sensor went off and apprehended him earlier than calling police. Police mentioned Hernandez additionally referred to as 911 on himself from contained in the museum. Police responded at about 10:10 p.m.
Hernandez is being held within the Dallas County Jail, Dallas police mentioned Thursday.
The guard advised police that Hernandez mentioned “he bought mad at his lady so he broke in and began destroying property,” police mentioned.
Police mentioned Kenneth Bennett, director of DMA safety and operations, confirmed them video of the suspect damaging and destroying museum property.
“Whereas we’re devastated by this incident, we’re grateful that nobody was harmed. The protection of our employees and guests, together with the care and safety of the artwork in our stewardship, are our utmost priorities,” the museum mentioned.
Maggie Prosser contributed to this report.