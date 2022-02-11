Front Page

5 officers injured during shooting and standoff with suspect barricaded in Phoenix home

February 11, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


Five officers are hurt after a “critical incident” broke out involving a person barricaded inside a home, Phoenix police said Friday. Police Chief Jeri Williams said one officer is in critical condition, CBS’ Phoenix affiliate reports.

Video showed a man involved in the standoff holding a baby while engaging with officers. Police said that baby was found unharmed.

The scene of the shooting and standoff is still active hours after it all unfolded around 2 a.m. Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area. 

phoenix.png
Two officers helping another officer.

3TV/CBS 5




Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram