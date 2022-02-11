5 officers injured during shooting and standoff with suspect barricaded in Phoenix home

Five officers are hurt after a “critical incident” broke out involving a person barricaded inside a home, Phoenix police said Friday. Police Chief Jeri Williams said one officer is in critical condition, CBS’ Phoenix affiliate reports.

Video showed a man involved in the standoff holding a baby while engaging with officers. Police said that baby was found unharmed.

The scene of the shooting and standoff is still active hours after it all unfolded around 2 a.m. Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area.