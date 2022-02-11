5 officers injured in shooting and standoff at Phoenix home; baby rescued

Five officers are hurt and in the hospital after a shooting and standoff that involved a person barricaded inside a home, Phoenix police said Friday. Police Chief Jeri Williams said one woman is in critical condition.

Williams said police were called to a shooting, and as an officer approached to help, a suspect opened fire, striking him “multiple times.”

“There was a baby in the home who at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside,” Williams said. “As officers went to bring that baby to safety, the suspect continued to shoot.”

Officers then returned fire, she said.

𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗩𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗢: A man can be seen holding a baby as shots rang out during a standoff with officers in south Phoenix. | STORY: https://t.co/gb2wLtcqhO pic.twitter.com/5bSEhOZ2xP — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) February 11, 2022

Williams said one of the five injured officers was “seriously hurt” but is on the road to recovery. The others are recovering.

Two officers helping another officer. 3TV/CBS 5



Police said later Friday morning the “barricade situation has been resolved” and there is no threat to the public. No additional details were provided.

A reporter with CBS’ local affiliate said the scene was “much calmer” after the threat was over. She tweeted photos showing holes in the home’s second-story windows.