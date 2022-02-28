5 players who will determine outcome of Call of Duty League’s Major I, including OpTic Texas veteran

The Call of Duty League season is in full swing and that means there are players to keep a close eye on at the OpTic Texas Major, which starts Thursday.

OpTic Texas will close the first day of the tournament with a 6:30 p.m. match against the Seattle Surge at Esports Stadium Arlington Thursday. That’s just one of several winners bracket matchups with high stakes.

Tournaments often comes down to the best team on the day, and that means the superstar players get to make their impact felt.

Here are five players to watch out for at Major I.

Simp

Chris “Simp” Lehr and the undefeated Atlanta FaZe (5-0) remain the team to beat in the CDL. The 2021 world champions looked quite beatable in the first couple weeks of the season despite escaping with wins. Simp has publicly said he hasn’t played to the level he expects himself, and a Major is a great place to do that.

Lehr may have just been a bit too humble, but there’s truth to it. If Simp hits his best form it will take a near-perfect performance to take down Atlanta. However, FaZe has been knocked out early in the past two tournaments at Esports Stadium Arlington.

Still iffy here and there on the map but I’m so close to being comfortable again. Thanks for all of the support as always 🙌🏻 — FaZe Simp (@SimpXO) February 13, 2022

Scump

The Kickoff Classic wasn’t Seth “Scump” Abner’s best live event by any stretch, granted it was just one match against the Los Angeles Thieves. But Scump has shown out in LAN matches in the past, and was a force at Champs in 2021 despite OpTic Chicago’s underwhelming exit.

OpTic Texas (3-2) hit impressive form in their final three matches of Major I qualifiers, with Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro looking like the two-time MVP candidate he was with the Dallas Empire.

If Scump can play his his “king” nickname, OpTic Texas could be in for a deep run.

Cammy

The Toronto Ultra (2-3) lost three straight matches, which could arguably make Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan more dangerous for Major I. McKilligan and the Ultra maintained their winners bracket status and will be a threat to win any tournament because of their sharp teamwork.

But it’s Cammy that makes the Ultra menacing. He was a top player in the CDL through 2021, and took three maps off Atlanta in the championship series in 2021. Cammy only has a .94 kill-death ratio through five matches. Don’t expect that to last forever.

Gismo

Talk about a rookie entrance. Joey “Gismo” Owen didn’t need long to adjust to Call of Duty League play with the London Royal Ravens (4-1). His 1.20 kill-death ratio only trails McArthur “Cellium” Jovel of Atlanta FaZe (arguably the top MVP candidate).

London players have been saying they are slept on since the start of the season. Few experts had the Ravens high in power rankings, but the Ravens can’t be ignored now. Gismo has London as a true Major I contender and he’s a rookie to keep an eye on.

Hydra

It’s been anything by a positive start for the New York Subliners (1-4). The first team in the league to make a roster move is still searching for their specialty in Call of Duty: Vanguard, but one player has worked quite well.

Paco “HyDra” Rusiewiez is having a solid sophomore campaign, and is putting up highlight reels in New York losses. If and when the Subliners find their place in Vanguard, they will have a top SMG player in the league. Watch out for HyDra at Major I, because he’s good enough for New York to make a losers bracket run.

