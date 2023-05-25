Five female lawmakers from South Carolina have shared their concerns over the recently passed six-week abortion ban imposed by the Republican-led state legislature. In a report by Caitlin Huey-Burns for News, the lawmakers voiced their opposition to the new law. Stay informed with notifications on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications.
5 South Carolina female lawmakers discuss opposition to near-total abortion ban
Five female lawmakers from South Carolina have shared their concerns over the recently passed six-week abortion ban imposed by the Republican-led state legislature. In a report by Caitlin Huey-Burns for News, the lawmakers voiced their opposition to the new law. Stay informed with notifications on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications.