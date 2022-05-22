5-star CB Cormani McClain high on UF

Five-star cornerback Cormani McClain visited Florida for its spring game about a month ago now. Now the Gators are returning the favor. They sent cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond to watch his spring game at Lake Gibson in Lakeland, Florida, this week. He told reporters afterward that Florida and Alabama continue to stand out to him.

McClain is ranked as the third overall prospect nationally and the best player at his position, according to the 247Sports composite. He only has three crystal ball picks entered on his profile, but they were all in the favor of Florida.

He’s arguably the Gators’ top target this cycle due to his ranking and his proximity to campus. He hails from a Florida-friendly area in Lakeland. Some current players on the roster that grew up there include tight end Keon Zipperer, defensive end Lloyd Summerall III, linebacker Ventrell Miller, wide receiver Fenley Graham Jr. and running back Demarkcus Bowman.

McClain told Swamp247 that he’s focused on taking only official visits now and has set one to Georgia for June 24. He said he plans on taking one to Florida in early June and Alabama. However, he doesn’t believe he’ll make a decision until after his senior season.

