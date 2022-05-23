5 stellar Texas beach towns within a short drive of Houston

Houston’s sprawling metropolis can feel busy, dense and crowded, but when the need to escape hits there are a number of Texas beaches that are surprisingly close to Houston, yet feel like a world away. It’s sometimes hard to believe that in such a short period of time, you can have an ice cold beverage in hand and your toes in the sand.
If you’re ready to skip town and head to the beach—whether that’s for the peace and quiet of Surfside or the historic grandeur of Galveston—there are several beach towns near Houston to consider. Keep reading for five of our favorites within a short drive of the city.