5 suspects arrested a decade after killing of iconic boxer Héctor “Macho” Camacho

With heads bowed and surrounded by closely armed police, the primary suspects arrested almost a decade after the deadly taking pictures of iconic Puerto Rico boxer Héctor Camacho appeared in courtroom Wednesday to face homicide prices.

5 males are accused within the slaying of the fighter nicknamed “Macho Camacho” and a good friend whereas they sat in a Ford Mustang outdoors a bar in November 2012, a killing that shocked many who revered the boxer.

Juan Luis Figueroa Rivera, certainly one of 5 individuals implicated within the homicide of boxer Hector Macho Camacho in 2012, is transferred to the Police Headquarters after the submitting of felony prices, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, March 9, 2022. Carlos Giusti/AP



Three of the suspects have been serving federal sentences for unrelated crimes and have been flown in from Florida as a part of what police known as “Operation Knockout.” A fourth suspect was arrested within the pre-dawn hours in the identical metropolis the place Camacho was killed, rising with solely a towel wrapped round his waist simply minutes after police with lengthy weapons surrounded his home and knocked on a window. A fifth suspect stays in a Puerto Rico jail for an unrelated case.

Authorities mentioned two different suspects have been killed in unrelated occasions in 2013 and 2015.

Hours after the suspects have been charged, Camacho’s aged mom strode into Puerto Rico’s Division of Justice and raised her proper fist.

“Justice! Justice has been carried out!” she exclaimed as her voice broke.

On this March 1, 1997 picture, Hector “Macho” Camacho exults as referee Joe Cortez stops the struggle with “Sugar” Ray Leonard within the fifth spherical in Atlantic Metropolis, N.J. Charles Rex Abrogast/AP



Camacho, 50, was shot within the face and was clinically mind useless however remained on life help for a number of days after the taking pictures as kinfolk debated what to do whereas supporters stood vigil outdoors the hospital.

Former Puerto Rico boxer Víctor Callejas, an in depth good friend of Camacho, advised The Related Press it was extraordinarily vital to him that a number of suspects have been lastly charged within the case as he continues to mourn the fighter: “He was not the kind of one that sought enemies. On the contrary, he was all the time trying to make individuals snigger a method or one other. He was a novel character.”

Police mentioned Camacho was shot as soon as whereas outdoors a bar known as “Azuquita” within the northern metropolis of Bayamón, sitting in a automobile with a good friend recognized as Adrián Mojica Moreno, who had 9 small luggage of cocaine in his pocket and a 10th bag that was open. Moreno additionally was shot one time.

Janet Parra, a public prosecutor who oversees the justice division’s division of organized crime and medicines, mentioned she couldn’t reveal the motive behind the killing or share any proof. Nevertheless, she mentioned authorities pursued each tip obtained, noting that generally it led them to a useless finish.

“We did not stay with our arms crossed,” she mentioned.

Jessika Correa, who oversees public prosecutors, added that she was happy with the arrests: “This case shook (the island) … A star of Puerto Rico boxing died.”

The suspects have been recognized as William Rodríguez Rodríguez, Luis Ayala García and Joshua Méndez Romero, who’re being held on an $800,000 bond. The fourth suspect was recognized as Jesús Naranjo Adorno, being held on a $300,000 bond. The fifth was recognized as Juan Figueroa Rivera, held on a $1 million bond.

Their attorneys couldn’t be instantly reached for remark.

“They gave me justice,” mentioned Camacho’s mom. “I can sleep in peace. I can eat and drink slightly cup of espresso within the morning.”

Camacho’s boxing legacy

Camacho was thought-about one of many extra controversial figures in boxing, however was additionally fashionable amongst followers and people who labored within the sport.

“The Macho Man was a promoter’s dream,” famend promoter Don King advised AP. “He excited boxing followers all over the world along with his inimitable fashion. He was a pleasant, amiable man away from the ring.”

The fighter’s final title bout got here in opposition to then-welterweight champion Oscar De La Hoya in 1997, a loss by unanimous choice. He final fought in Could 2010, shedding to Saul Duran. Tannenbaum mentioned they have been a potential bout in 2013.

Camacho was born in Bayamon, one of many cities that make up the San Juan metropolitan space

He left Puerto Rico as a toddler and grew up principally in New York’s Harlem neighborhood, one of many causes he later earned the nickname “the Harlem Heckler.”

He went on to win tremendous light-weight, light-weight and junior welterweight world titles within the 1980s.

Camacho fought different high-profile bouts in his profession in opposition to Felix Trinidad, Julio Cesar Chavez and Sugar Ray Leonard. Camacho knocked out Leonard in 1997, ending what was that former champ’s remaining comeback try.

Camacho had a profession document of 79-6-3.

Sugar Ray Leonard tries to land a blow to Hector Camacho within the 2nd spherical of their twelve spherical IBC Middleweight title struggle, March 1, 1997 on the Atlantic Metropolis Conference Heart. Camacho gained within the fifth spherical by a TKO after the referee stopped the struggle. Getty Photos/Timothy A. Clary

