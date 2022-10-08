5 Takeaways From Texas’ 49-0 Win Over Oklahoma – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Welcome again, QB1

Quinn Ewers shined in his return sport for Texas. The Southlake Carroll product practically missed a month of play after struggling a shoulder damage towards Alabama on Sept. 10. Ewers’ return was not formally confirmed by Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian till Saturday morning, however a number of reviews from earlier within the week prompt that he was primed to return towards Oklahoma. Ewers ended the afternoon with 289 yards, 4 touchdowns and one interception. Texas will likely be in prime place to win most of its remaining video games, if not all, so long as Ewers stays wholesome and continues to enhance.

Jahdae Barron retains getting higher

About three weeks in the past, Jahdae Barron nabbed Texas’ first choose six of the season towards UTSA. On Saturday, the junior defensive again had the Red River Showdown’s first interception. Barron solely performed in 9 video games final season and has proven great enchancment this 12 months. He’s rapidly develop into one in all Texas’ prime defenders in a brief time frame.

The cross sport

It was all about passing for Texas on Saturday. Prior to Ewers’ return, Texas was largely counting on the run sport to attain. Quinn Ewers’ propelled the Texas offense ahead together with his deep throws. Second string quarterback Hudson Card was by no means capable of get the cross sport going, so Ewers’ return is a large aid for Sarkisian and his offensive workers. Since Oklahoma beginning quarterback Dillon Gabriel didn’t swimsuit up on Saturday, the Sooners had been held to a meager 39 yards passing. Davis Beville accomplished 6-12 passes for 38 yards.

To read the full article, visit our partner at the Dallas Morning News.