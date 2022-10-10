5 things about the Big 12, including why Texas Longhorns just got more dangerous

Just when it appears everyone has discovered the Big 12 this season, right here comes one more plot twist.

Hitchcock can be pleased with the convention’s new look. So would Rod Serling, particularly since Oklahoma and head coach Brent Venables have apparently taken an unmarked detour into the Twilight Zone.

Don’t have a look at the 5 observations that comply with as certain things, not this season, not when each week brings one thing not in anybody’s playbook.

With that disclaimer right here’s what we kinda, sorta assume we all know about the Big 12 at the midway level of the season:

1. Until somebody beats Oklahoma State, take into account the Cowboys as the favorites. While Oklahoma State has but to show it’s the unquestioned favourite, it retains discovering methods to win. Special groups gave the Cowboys a giant increase at Baylor. In the most up-to-date win over Texas Tech, the protection rebounded from permitting 24 factors and 347 yards in the first half to carry the Red Raiders to 180 yards and 7 factors in the ultimate half-hour. Plus, there’s the Spencer Sanders issue. In a convention stuffed with playmakers, Sanders brings dual-threat capacity with elevated maturity.

2. TCU is for actual – and so is Kansas State. Yes, we’ll discover out lots more about TCU when the Horned Frogs host Oklahoma State on Saturday however Sonny Dykes and Co. have already survived one showdown of unbeatens, downing Kansas in a recreation that in all probability exceeded the hype. Only Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud has a greater FBS passer score than Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs like they’ve been operating Dykes’ offense for much more than 5 video games. Where have been all these playmakers final yr? And Ok-State’s not-so- fairly win in Farmaggeddon towards Iowa State proved that the Wildcats can win with out lights out performances by Deuce Vaugh and Adrian Martinez.

3. Texas with Quinn Ewers is way more dangerous. No, that’s not a slight to backup Hudson Card, who confirmed appreciable grit and management in beginning three video games and attempting to maintain the season afloat. Even with a small pattern dimension, Ewers’ influence is important. In the first quarter towards Alabama earlier than spraining his collarbone and in the first three quarters towards Oklahoma earlier than leaving – the equal of a full recreation — the former Southlake Carroll standout was 30 of 43 for 423 yards and 4 touchdowns. With a wholesome Ewers, the deep ball turns into a a lot more efficient a part of the Texas playbook and stacking the field towards Bijan Robinson turns into a dangerous technique.

4. Baylor nonetheless might need an opportunity. The Bears sort of fell off the radar display screen after shedding to Oklahoma State at dwelling after which having a bye week. They are nonetheless one in all six groups in the Big 12 with one or fewer loss. A two-loss and even three-loss workforce (no, not you Oklahoma) might discover itself in the Big 12 title recreation at AT&T Stadium. For now, Baylor wants to search out the offensive and defensive id that marked the 2021 convention champs, starting with a difficult journey Thursday to West Virginia.

5. The Big 12 champ would possibly want some assist to achieve the College Football Playoff. While an entire lot of soccer stays to be performed, it’s pretty straightforward to think about two SEC groups together with the Big Ten champ already having reservations for the playoff. That leaves the Big 12 champ scrambling with the Pac-12 and ACC winners. Right now not less than, USC out in the Pac-12 coached by a man named Lincoln Riley, and identify model Clemson in the ACC are every forward of the prime Big 12 groups in the rankings, if just barely in USC’s case. Parity could also be good for the weekly leisure worth in the convention however not essentially placing a workforce in the CFP.

Takeaways and lookaheads from the weekend in faculty soccer

Fallout continues from Texas A&M’s ultimate unsuccessful play from the Alabama 2 in a 24-20 loss. Alabama defensive again Terrion Arnold informed reporters that Jimbo Fisher tipped off that the move was supposed for receiver Evan Stewart. “I’m actually looking at Jimbo before the play, just going through,” Arnold mentioned, (*5*)

TCU junior receiver Quentin Johnson set career-highs in receptions (14) and yards (206) in a 38-31 win over Kansas. It was the most catches for a Horned Frog since Josh Doctson had 18 receptions in a 55-52 win at Texas Tech in 2015.

Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire may very well be dealing with one other quarterback resolution following an upcoming bye week. Tyler Shough, who received the job in preseason camp, may very well be near getting back from collarbone damage suffered in the opener. Donovan Smith, who has began 4 video games, is nursing a shoulder damage. And then there’s Behren Morton, who amassed 425 yards complete offense towards Oklahoma State in his first begin Saturday.

