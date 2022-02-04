5 things for Houstonians to know for Friday, Feb. 4

Here are things to know for Friday, Feb. 4:

1. Pct. 1 constable deputy transported to hospital after driving on ice, losing control of vehicle in north Houston

A Precinct 1 constable deputy was transported to the hospital after driving on ice and losing control of his patrol vehicle Thursday, authorities said.

It happened on Hardy Toll Road near 610 around 9:50 p.m.

According to Pct. 1, the constable deputy was traveling northbound on Hardy Toll Road just past 610 when they hit ice on the roadway and lost control of the vehicle.

2. Astroworld Festival lawsuits update: Hundreds of cases combined into single class-action suit

Hundreds of lawsuits are now combined into one massive case against Travis Scott and Live Nation in connection with the Astroworld Festival which turned deadly last year.

Billboard magazine reported the Texas Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Wednesday granted a motion from both victims and organizers to combine the litigation before a single judge for all pre-trial proceedings.

KPRC 2′s count of the lawsuits stood at more than 300 at the time the consolidation maneuver was approved on Wednesday. Billboard reported the lawsuits aim to represent nearly 2,800 alleged victims, which claim that Live Nation, Travis Scott and other organizers were legally negligent in how they planned and conducted the festival. Pages of attorneys are listed in the filing, from Tony Buzbee to William Adler, son of Jim “The Texas Hammer” Adler. The alleged victims are seeking billions of dollars in damages.

3. ‘Significant icing event’: Gov. Abbott addresses severe winter weather, power grid concerns

As a strong artic cold front moves across Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference Thursday, providing an update on the severe winter weather.

The governor was joined by representatives from the Texas Division of Emergency Management, ERCOT, Public Utility Commission of Texas, Railroad Commission of Texas, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Military Department and several other agencies.

Abbott said Texas is seeing a significant icing but ensured that the power grid is performing very well, as of Thursday.

“We are dealing with the most significant icing events that we’ve had in the state of Texas in at least several decades,” Abbott said.

4. LIST: Ice reported on some Houston-area bridges, roads due to arctic front

With the arctic cold front bringing cold air to our area, some roads and bridges have started to form ice, which can be dangerous for drivers.

Here is a list of Houston-area bridges and roads that reportedly have ice, according to Houston TranStar.

5. The links you need during this winter freeze. Bookmark this article and be prepared.

While this week’s bitterly cold temperatures aren’t expected to have the same impact as the February freeze of 2021, people across our area should be prepared so they stay safe. To make sure you have all the information you need at your fingertips, we’ve put the links we use in our news coverage together in one place.

Bookmark this article. Send it to family and friends. It will have the latest information whenever you need it.

All links have been checked and are current as of February 2022. Updates and additions will be made as needed.

