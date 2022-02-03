5 things for Houstonians to know for Thursday, Feb. 3

Here are things to know for Thursday, Feb. 3:

1. 14-year-old Texas boy accused of killing 8-year-old brother

A 14-year-old East Texas boy was arrested on a murder charge in the fatal shooting of his 8-year-old brother, officials said Wednesday.

In a statement Wednesday, Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse says the shooting was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday at a rural house about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Athens, Texas. When first responders arrived, the 8-year-old was on the back porch and people were already attempting life-saving measures. The child died at a hospital in Dallas, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) northwest.

The shooting was initially blamed on a stray bullet from a nearby wooded area, but Hillhouse said the investigation and an autopsy proved that scenario impossible.

2. Search underway for missing Houston man last seen near Washington Avenue

A search is underway for a Houston who has been missing for a week, according to the Houston Police Department.

Daniel Deshawn Brown, 35, was last seen near the 5000 block of Washington Ave. on Jan. 25, police said. He was wearing a green tracksuit at the time of his disappearance.

Brown’s mother told KPRC 2 her son’s cellphone was found in the possession of a homeless person.

3. Arctic cold front brings dangerous weather to Southeast Texas

Thursday Morning Arctic Cold Front:

A strong arctic cold front will bring a push of bitterly cold air with sleet and some freezing rain possible Thursday into Friday morning for southeast Texas.

Starting Thursday afternoon we’ll get rain mixing in with sleet and even freezing rain lasting through early on Friday. We may get icing on bridges, overpasses and some roads. A winter weather advisory goes into effect starting at 2 p.m. Thursday and lasting through 9 a.m. Friday for the potential of .10″ of ice on the roads.

4. ‘Not comparable’: National Weather Service explains why coming cold snap won’t resemble the record-breaking freeze of February 2021

Winter weather is coming. Expect thunderstorms, cold, and perhaps, even freezing rain.

A strong cold front will move through the region early Thursday, dropping temperatures at or below freezing, according to the National Weather Service Office-Houston/Galveston.

Though forecasters predict the front will bring the coldest air of season, they do not expect that the strong winter cold snap will rival the record-breaking winter freeze of February 2021.

“While cold, this is not comparable to the Winter event last February in either strength or duration,” the National Weather Service Office-Houston/Galveston wrote in a presentation.

5. LIST: Possible wintry weather prompts school district, university closures in SE and central Texas

There are several school districts and universities in southeast Texas that will be closed or under early dismissal ahead of winter weather expected to impact our area this week.

