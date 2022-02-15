5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Feb. 15

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Feb. 15:

1. After-school fight involving Katy ISD students ends with 2 being stabbed, 4 injured at area park, Pct. 5 says

Six people were injured after Harris County Constable Precinct 5 said a fight broke out at a west Harris County park Monday afternoon.

Deputies from Constable Ted Heap’s Office said the fight happened shortly after 3 p.m. at Malcolm E. Beckendorff Park in the 1800 block of Katyland Drive near Katy Hockey Cut Off Road.

According to Pct. 5, a brawl between 11 to 18 students who attend Paetow High School broke out and two people were stabbed and four others were injured, including a juvenile. Deputies said bats and knives were found at the scene. It was reported that some broke car windows with the bats.

Two of the injured were taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. Another, a suspect in the stabbing, was taken to a local hospital by ambulance with a dislocated shoulder and non-life threatening injuries. He is now in custody.

2. Daughter charged after mother’s body found with possible signs of trauma at west Harris County home, sheriff says

A woman has been charged after her 64-year-old mother was found dead inside a west Harris County home Monday morning.

The daughter, Kristen Woods, 39, was charged with murder. She was arrested Monday morning by Houston police on an unrelated charge.

The discovery was made during a welfare check at a house in the 3400 block of Boxelder Drive near Addicks-Clodine.

Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said, when deputies arrived, they noticed a large amount of trash in the front yard which wasn’t a normal occurrence. Upon entry, they found the woman dead.

3. Suspect charged in shooting that left 9-year-old girl in critical condition; claims shooting was accidental, police say

A 9-year-old girl is in critical condition after police said she was shot by a man that had been robbed at a drive-thru ATM in southeast Houston Monday.

It happened at 2900 Woodridge around 9:45 p.m.

According to officers with the Houston Police Department, an unknown man approached another man and his wife at a drive-thru ATM and robbed him. Police said the man that had been robbed pulled out a gun and first shot at the robbery suspect, who was fleeing on foot, and then at a pickup truck he thought the robbery suspect had gotten into. The vehicle’s occupants, a family of five, was not involved in the robbery, HPD said. Investigators said a 9-year-old girl sitting in the rear passenger seat of the truck was struck during the shooting.

4. Inmate from Brazos County Detention Center escapes while at hospital, deputies say

Deputies with Brazos County Sheriff’s Office are looking for an inmate from Brazos County Detention Center after they said he escaped from custody while at the hospital Monday.

Deputies said around 8:45 a.m., Cody Rowley, 19, was on the second floor of the hospital when he escaped through a window and onto a scaffolding attached to the building. Due to construction, authorities said scaffoldings were placed next to unsecured windows around the hospital, and the deputy was unaware of the windows being unsecured.

Immediately following the escape, deputies began a search for Rowley, and started to call in resources such as canines, drones, and helicopters to aid in the search.

5. ‘We’re not quitting’: Arson suspected in fire at historic church in southeast Houston

The congregation of First Baptist Church of Genoa in southeast Houston are determined to rebuild after a fire destroyed the historic building.

“This church has been so much to this community,” Deacon Steve Hartman said. “It’s disheartening but at the same time it’s just property.”

He said the church was founded in 1895 and the main sanctuary was built in 1903.

The fire charred portions of the sanctuary, but it destroyed the fellowship hall, which was built in the mid ‘40s.

“Flames just came out of the vents,” said witness Flaco Hellion. “The [electrical] box started sparking. Next thing you know the whole building was on fire.”

