5 things for Houstonians to know for Tuesday, Feb. 8

Here are things to know for Tuesday, Feb. 8:

1. Woman charged in shooting of mother found dead next to daughter who was ‘fake sleeping,’ documents say

A suspect has been charged and arrested after a mother was found dead Saturday on a couch with multiple gunshot wounds next to her daughter who was “fake sleeping,” Houston police said.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 4800 block of Jarmese Street near Calhoun Road around 4:15 a.m.

Brittany Brown, 33, has been charged with murder. She is being held in the Harris County jail on a $200,000 bond, court documents said.

According to court documents, Brown fatally shot a woman who has been identified as Erika Hall. Detectives said Hall was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and her daughter, who is believed to be between 12 and 14 years old, was “fake sleeping” next to her and found by police some time later.

Read more.

2. Lung expert: Officers could have saved George Floyd’s life

George Floyd could have been saved if Minneapolis police officers had moved him into a position to breathe more easily, and his chances of survival “doubled or tripled” if they had performed CPR as soon as his heart stopped, a lung specialist testified Monday at the trial of three former officers charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Floyd died because his upper airway was compressed by Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee, while his position on hard asphalt with his hands cuffed behind his back — as two other officers helped hold him down — did not allow his lungs to expand, Dr. David Systrom said. That restricted the flow of oxygen and raised carbon dioxide levels in his body, Systrom, a pulmonologist and critical care physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, said at the federal trial for J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.

Read more.

3. Houston doctor sues Chase Bank over alleged racial discrimination

A medical doctor has filed a $1 million lawsuit against Chase Bank, alleging staff at a branch in Sugar Land refused her request to open a new account and deposit a check because she is Black.

Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart, 35, said she had looked forward to depositing her first check as a physician.

Mitchell-Stewart said she went to a Chase Bank, located on the 2400 block of Highway 6 in Sugar Land, in Dec. 2021, to open a new account and deposit a check worth $16,780.16.

“I went to the Chase Bank to open an account and deposit my first check as an attending physician,” Dr. Mitchell-Stewart said.

But Dr. Mitchell-Stewart said a teller seemed suspicious when she handed her the check.

Read more.

4. Brazoria County politician says someone intentionally cut his brake line in his vehicle

A Manvel city council member and current candidate for the Brazoria County Precinct 2 Commissioner seat has filed a police report after he claims someone tried to harm him and his family by cutting the brake line to his Toyota Tacoma pickup earlier this week.

“Our mechanic advised that we file a police report because it was not an accident. It was an intentional act,” Dan Davis said. “We also shared the pictures that we had with three other mechanics, and they all confirmed and said the same thing.”

Davis said he is unsure who is behind the alleged criminal act but believes it could be politically motivated and may have something to do with his decision to run against current Brazoria County Precinct 2 Commissioner Ryan Cade in the Republican primary on March 1.

“What we believe is that it could be one of two things. It could be one person coming after me because they see that I’m a Republican in this politically divisive environment in politics, and they don’t like that,” Davis said. “Or two, because of the position that I’m running for, and people don’t want to see me accomplish what we believe are going to accomplish.”

Read more.

5. ‘It’s adding insult to injury’: Firefighter facing backlash for controversial social media post during house fire

The Reed family said a social media post made by a firefighter added insult to injury after their home was destroyed on Sunday morning.

Mickey Reed is now speaking out so it doesn’t happen again.

Mickey looked through the remains of his childhood home in Galena Park after the house caught on fire on Sunday around 5 a.m.

He said eight of his family members were inside, including his parents.

“My aunt woke up in the middle of the night and thought it was the fireplace she thought smelled,” said Mickey.

When his aunt turned around, the home was filled with smoke.

Read more.

