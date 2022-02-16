5 things for Houstonians to know for Wednesday, Feb. 16







1. Innocent 9-year-old dies after being shot while in family’s vehicle; ATM robbery victim charged in her accidental shooting, police say

A 9-year-old girl who was struck by a bullet while riding in the back of her family’s truck Monday night has died and the man who accidentally shot her has been charged by police.

The child, Arlene Alvarez and Tony D. Earls, 41, are both victims, with the night of tragedy beginning with a robbery in southeast Houston.

According to Houston police, around 9:45 p.m., Earls was with his wife at the Chase Bank ATM drive-thru in the 2900 block of Woodridge when they were approached by an unknown man and robbed.

While the suspect was fleeing on foot, Earls pulled out a gun and began shooting, also aiming at a pickup truck he thought the suspect had gotten into, police said.

2. 2 deputies shot in Katy neighborhood, suspect dead, authorities say

Two Harris County deputies have been shot in the Katy area, law enforcement officials say.

The suspected shooter was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HCSO’s watch command.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the shooting happened in the 6600 block of Amberfield Lane.

Deputies were called to the scene around 8 p.m. when someone inside the residence reported a man firing a weapon, Gonzalez says. Officials said the suspected shooter and the 911 caller were related.

3. Uber driver accused of assaulting 73-year-old passenger who asked her to stop texting, driving, deputies say

An Uber driver is accused of assaulting a 73-year-old passenger who asked her to stop texting and driving while traveling on the Northwest Freeway, according to deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

Naponica Brooks has been charged with injury to an elderly person.

On Valentine’s Day, Brooks picked up the elderly woman and while they were traveling to the destination, the woman asked Brooks to not text and drive after she almost struck another vehicle on the freeway, deputies said.

Brooks became angry and pulled into a parking lot. She demanded the woman get out her vehicle then grabbed her purse and threw it. She then grabbed the woman by the arm and yanked her out, deputies said.

4. Road rage gunman terrorizes couple on Valentine’s night

A woman from the Houston area who identified herself only as Sarah says Valentine’s Day turned into a race to stay alive when she and her boyfriend were chased by an armed man in a dark-colored SUV for 20 minutes after leaving her home in The Heights.

“I was just praying, ‘Please don’t shoot me, please don’t shoot me!’” said Sarah, who asked us not to reveal her full name. “We were just entering the freeway. He cut us off, and we put our brights on, and then he slowed down and our cars got really close to each other, and that’s how it began.”

Suddenly, as the couple was driving down I-10, Sarah says the driver of the other car pulled alongside them and pointed a laser-equipped handgun directly at her boyfriend’s head, firing several shots at them.

5. Simone Biles and Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens are engaged

Houston’s own Simone Biles will soon be walking down the aisle.

Biles announced her engagement to Houston Texans’ safety Jonathan Owens on Tuesday.

The couple first met via the dating app Raya in March 2020.

The romantic proposal took place during golden hour on Valentine’s Day, where Biles said the “easiest yes.”

