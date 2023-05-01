5 things to know for May 1: Bank failure, Texas shooting, Ukraine, Sudan, Coronation





Today marks the beginning of Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, which celebrates the greater than 24 million other folks in america with roots in East Asia, (*5*) Asia, the Indian subcontinent, Hawaii, Samoa, Guam, Fiji, Tonga, the Marshall Islands, the Northern Mariana Islands and different Pacific islands. This commemorative time used to be designated via Congress. In different news, JPMorgan Chase is purchasing lots of the belongings of First Republic Bank after it was the 3rd financial institution in america to fail since March. This transfer is a part of federal regulators’ efforts to prop up client self belief within the banking gadget, which has suffered 3 primary disasters within the final six weeks. Additionally, greater than 250 legislation enforcement officials are looking out for a gunman accused of killing 5 other folks, together with a kid, in Texas after neighbours requested him to forestall firing his rifle open air. Russia is launching fatal missile assaults on Ukraine, and Sudan is prone to a humanitarian crisis, with hundreds of overseas nationals and a few Sudanese fleeing the rustic. Finally, Humpback whales are taking part in some “self-care” at the ocean ground off Australia’s Gold Coast.