5 tips when filing a homeowners claim for storm damage

LITTLE ELM (CBSNewsTexas.com) – In the approaching months, North Texas homeowners will most probably face a number of extra destructive storms like the one who blew throughout the house Thursday night.

If a home-owner must report a claim, the policyholder advocacy group, Texas Watch, gives those tips:

Report claims in an instant Document all damage Save receipts Be there for the inspection Read your coverage

In fresh years, fundamental home-owner insurance policies have develop into the rest however usual. The vast variation of protection plans can depart homeowners underinsured the place they idea they have been coated.

Wendell mentioned one of the crucial necessary diversifications in insurance policies affects roof maintenance. Some polices have “actual cash-value” protection that takes depreciation into account whilst different are “replacement value” protection which most often can pay the fee for a new roof irrespective of the age of the previous one.

Wendell mentioned, “More and more insurance companies are trying to push people into actual cash polices that covers a lot less because it doesn’t pay you for depreciation. You have to pay for that yourself. So look for polices that cover replacement cost coverage if you want more protection.”