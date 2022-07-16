5-year-old Venice boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 5-year-old boy from Venice needs a life-saving stem cell transplant.

Aiden Espinoza loves swimming, taking part in soccer, tenting and having enjoyable together with his sister.

His dad and mom, James and Erin, first seen what gave the impression to be a rash on his legs. They took him to a number of medical doctors.

Doctors identified Aiden Espinoza with leukemia in June.

“Never got sick in his life, completely healthy child. It was definitely devastating. You know, just obviously you as a parent, you don’t want this kind of news,” mentioned James Espinoza, Aiden’s father.

Aiden is hospitalized at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. The door to his hospital room is embellished with dinosaurs. He introduced a number of of his dinosaur toys to the hospital.

Aiden needs three rounds of chemotherapy and a life-saving stem cell transplant.

According to Be the Match, sufferers with blood cancers like leukemia or different blood issues, a blood stem cell transplant may be a remedy. Blood stem cells from a wholesome, genetically matched donor can exchange a affected person’s diseased cells. It creates a entire new blood and immune system.

According to Be the Match, 70% of all sufferers don’t have a matching donor of their household in order that they depend on nameless people who’ve signed up with the Be The Match Registry as potential donors. The likelihood of discovering a matched donor can vary from 29%-79%, relying on ethnicity.

Joining the registry is free and simple to do on-line. For extra information go to Be the Match here.

Be the Match mentioned it solely settle for members between 18 and 40. Studies present that blood stem cells from youthful donors present higher long-term survival charges for our sufferers.

You can also textual content “AIDENSTRONG” to 61474 to enroll and order a swab equipment.

Aiden’s dad and mom are hoping individuals be part of the registry. Becoming a potential donor might save Aiden’s life or kids identical to him.

“It’s my kid in this position and there’s more kids in here. If you cannot be his match at least you can be another little kid’s match,” mentioned James.

The group can also be elevating cash for Aiden and his medical payments. A GoFundMe web page has raised greater than $11,000.