500-pound black bear spotted Friday in Tahoe

A 500-pound black bear wreaking havoc in the Tahoe Keys community in California was spotted Friday morning and broke into another home, South Lake Tahoe police said. The bear now has an unofficial name: “Hank the Tank.” Named appropriately by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, Hank added another crime to his rap sheet. The bear broke into a secured home last week in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood, South Lake Tahoe Police said. Officers banged on the exterior of the home until Hank escaped out the back door. Officers remained in the area to ensure the bear ran off at a safe distance from the home without damaging any other properties nearby, police said. South Lake Tahoe police said Hank did not break into a garage where trash was kept, but rather he broke into a secured home through a small window. When needed, officers are trained to use deterrents such as loud sirens, dry-firing their tasers and beanbag rounds, police said. This latest break-in comes as California Department of Wildlife officials, along with South Lake Tahoe police have been dealing with Hank for quite some time. Just in the past two months, Hank has racked up over 150 service calls for break-ins and other issues related to reported sightings, officials said. Officials say euthanasia is a last resort taken by the Department of Fish and Wildlife, however Hank’s past behavior and dependence on human food make relocating the bear very difficult.As of Friday, no viable relocation site for this bear has been found. While unlikely, the Department of Fish and Wildlife are exploring other options.

A 500-pound black bear wreaking havoc in the Tahoe Keys community in California was spotted Friday morning and broke into another home, South Lake Tahoe police said.

The bear now has an unofficial name: “Hank the Tank.” Named appropriately by the South Lake Tahoe Police Department, Hank added another crime to his rap sheet.

The bear broke into a secured home last week in the Tahoe Keys neighborhood, South Lake Tahoe Police said.

Officers banged on the exterior of the home until Hank escaped out the back door. Officers remained in the area to ensure the bear ran off at a safe distance from the home without damaging any other properties nearby, police said.

South Lake Tahoe police said Hank did not break into a garage where trash was kept, but rather he broke into a secured home through a small window.

This content is imported from Twitter.

You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

When needed, officers are trained to use deterrents such as loud sirens, dry-firing their tasers and beanbag rounds, police said.

This latest break-in comes as California Department of Wildlife officials, along with South Lake Tahoe police have been dealing with Hank for quite some time. Just in the past two months, Hank has racked up over 150 service calls for break-ins and other issues related to reported sightings, officials said.

Officials say euthanasia is a last resort taken by the Department of Fish and Wildlife, however Hank’s past behavior and dependence on human food make relocating the bear very difficult.

As of Friday, no viable relocation site for this bear has been found. While unlikely, the Department of Fish and Wildlife are exploring other options.