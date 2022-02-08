$5,000 raised to help pay funeral expenses for 11-year-old boy who was shot to death at NE Harris Co. apartment

HOUSTON – Constables Mark Herman and Eagleton have raised money to help the family pay for the funeral expenses of an 11-year-old boy who was shot to death outside his apartments.

The Constables gave the family $5,000 and provided deputies to aid with the funeral precession.

According to a release, no county funds were used with the donation.

Darius Dugan Jr., affectionately called “DJ,” was shot multiple times in the parking lot of Vireo Apartments located at 12212 Tidwell Rd. on Feb. 3.

According to investigators, deputies and EMS arrived at the scene and found an 11-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies said aid was being administered by the family. The child was transported to the hospital, where deputies said he was pronounced dead.

Early stages of the investigation revealed the boy walked to the parking lot to get something from his mother’s car, HCSO said. A short time later, witnesses said gunshots were heard in the parking lot. Deputies said witnesses described seeing a teenage black male with a short afro, a white shirt on and dark sweat pants fleeing the scene on foot. The suspect ran northbound through the complex and jumped over a wooden fence to exit the complex investigators said.

The gunman is still at large as of this Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact HCSO at 713-274-9100 or 713-222-8477.