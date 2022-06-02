$5,000 reward given to person who gave “valuable” information that led to capture of escaped Alabama inmate Casey White

A $5,000 reward has been given to an individual who supplied assist in capturing an inmate who sparked a nationwide manhunt after escaping with a jail official, Alabama’s governor stated Wednesday.

Gov. Kay Ivey directed the Finance Division to situation a $5,000 reward to an individual who “supplied priceless help to regulation enforcement in securing the apprehension and arrest of Casey White,” Ivey’s workplace stated in a information launch.

The recipient has chosen to stay nameless, the governor’s workplace stated. Officers didn’t describe what data the particular person supplied.

Casey White and jailer Vicky White disappeared from Lauderdale County Detention Facility on April 29, sparking a manhunt that drew worldwide consideration.

Finally, authorities discovered their automobile at a neighborhood motel in Evansville, Indiana and positioned it below surveillance. Vicky White quickly emerged in a wig, alongside the 6-foot-9 Casey White, officers stated. They hopped within the Cadillac and drove off with the marshals secretly tailing them, however the officers had been seen.

The transient pursuit ended when the officers rammed the automobile. The Cadillac flipped over and, in some unspecified time in the future, Vicky White shot herself within the head, authorities stated.

As officers pulled them from the wreckage, Casey White blurted out, “Please assist my spouse, she simply shot herself within the head,” Keely stated. It wasn’t clear why he referred to Vicky as his spouse however U.S. marshals informed CBS Information there isn’t any proof Casey and Vicky White had been ever married.

Lauderdale County District Lawyer Chris Connolly had really helpful that the reward be given, the governor’s workplace stated.

“Because of the nice data from this citizen and the diligent work from regulation enforcement in Alabama all the way in which to Indiana, we had been in a position to put the dangerous man behind bars the place he belongs. I look ahead to justice being served,” Ivey stated in an announcement.