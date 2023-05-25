$50,000 reward offered in fatal South L.A. hit-and-run

Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are inquiring for the general public’s lend a hand in figuring out the driving force of a car concerned in a hit-and-run that claimed the lifetime of a 23-year-old bicyclist in South Los Angeles remaining month.

The fatal crash came about on April 13, at round 10:40 p.m., on the intersection of Main and 43rd streets, in step with an LAPD news liberate.

The 23-year-old guy, recognized as Inmer Samuel Cruz, may also be observed in surveillance video using his motorcycle westbound throughout Main Street on forty third Street when he’s struck via a silver sedan that was once going southbound on Mainstreet.

The motive force, who failed to forestall and determine themselves or try to render support to the bicyclist, persevered southbound on Main Street, fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run suspect car is described as a silver 2008-2013 Mercedes Benz C230 or C330, police stated.

The sufferer, 23-year-old Inmer Samuel Cruz, observed in surveillance video using his motorcycle moments sooner than the fatal hit-and-run crash on April 13, 2023. (LAPD)

The suspect’s car is described as a silver 2008-2013 Mercedes Benz (LAPD)

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information resulting in the hit-and-run suspect’s id, apprehension and conviction.

Anyone with information concerning the incident is suggested to touch LAPD Central Traffic Division Officer Balderas or Detective Campos at 213-833-3713. Anonymous pointers may also be made via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or on-line at Crime Stoppers.