6/4: Face The Nation – News

June 4, 2023
Watch the latest episode of “Face the Nation” on News, featuring a discussion between Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Republican Garret Graves of Louisiana about the future of the country after avoiding a debt crisis. Additionally, Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan shares insights on how brinkmanship affects a constantly evolving economy. Stay informed with real-time browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting. Don’t miss out, turn on notifications now.

