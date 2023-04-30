6 gallons of chemical dubbed ‘coma in a bottle’ seized on its way to Tampa: CBP

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials reported this week that they seized six gallons of a chemical solvent known as liquid ecstasy, often referred to as “coma in a bottle,” that have been destined for Hillsborough County. The gallons of gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) arrived in two shipments from France and have been intended to be delivered to an cope with in Hillsborough County.

According to the CBP, GBL is a DEA Schedule 1 managed substance this is repeatedly used as a date-rape drug and through bodybuilders to building up enlargement hormone. The GBL seizure used to be performed through the CBP officials in Philadelphia.

A GHB Factsheet supplied through ABC Action News on Scribd outlines the risks posed through GHB and its artificial analog, GBL. The DEA classifies GBL as a extremely addictive central worried gadget depressant, and it may well motive probably serious well being penalties, together with breathing misery, coma, and demise.

While supposed to be used as an business solvent that strips paint and rust, GBL is ceaselessly used illegally to strengthen athletic efficiency or for leisure functions. The cargo of GBL seized through CBP officials used to be valued at roughly $100,000.

No arrests were made in connection to the seizure of the GBL cargo at the moment.