6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown shot to death while playing in Kansas front yard

Authorities have confirmed that one or more shooters attacked a child playing in the front yard of a Kansas home, killing them. The attack took place on Wednesday evening in Kansas City and doesn’t appear to have been a “random act,” according to police Maj. Violeta Magee. Despite not releasing the name or age of the child, the victim has been identified as 6-year-old Sir’Antonio Brown by a family member and CBS affiliate KCTV’s reported.

The wounded child was found in the front yard and rushed to the hospital where they were later pronounced dead, according to Magee. George Sims, a Police Deputy Chief, urged all those involved not to confront or retaliate, but instead call TIPS or the police department to aid the investigation. More than 30 shell casings and a missing maroon Subaru Legacy with a missing front bumper was found by police and may be connected to the attack.

Police have yet to say if they believe more than one person was involved in the attack, or whether the intended target was the child or the adult present. No additional information has been given by police at this time.

“Sir was my godson,” Shyneisha Hill told KCTV. “I just want the people that did this brought to justice. Sir deserves justice. No 6-year-old deserves that. No child deserves that. No parent deserves what my cousin is going through.”

Just hours before the deadly shooting, Sir was in kindergarten class at West Park Elementary School, according to the station.

“He always has something silly or witty to say,” teacher Amanda Mynatt told KCTV. “Yesterday, I told him to sit still. So, he started pretending to sleepwalk rather than sit still. He is a jokester but also really smart. Has a lot of friends.”