The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical wave over the tropical Atlantic that would type right into a despair next week.

The NHC has improvement probabilities at 20% over the next 48 hours and 60% over the next 5 days.

HURRICANE RESOURCES

The NHC stated environmental situations help improvement. The system is transferring westward at 15 miles an hour towards the Windward Islands.

If the system types right into a named storm it could be Bonnie.