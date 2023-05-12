Texas

“60 Minutes” goes to the Caribbean island of Dominica for a story about sperm whales

May 12, 2023
BC_Reporter

“60 Minutes” traveled to the Caribbean island of Dominica to report on sperm whales. CBS News correspondent Cecilia Vega went on her initial assignment and explores the reasons behind the dwindling numbers of these whales and the measures taken to safeguard this endangered species. Stay informed with real-time alerts on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reports by enabling browser notifications. Don’t wait, turn them on today.

