6th ‘rape club’ arrest made in sexual abuse of inmates at California women’s prison – New York Daily News

The federal women’s prison in northern California has been embroiled in controversy with the new case of a former correctional officer being charged with sexually abusing inmates. Federal government have printed that Darrell Wayne Smith, nicknamed “Dirty Dick Smith,” used to be arrested in Florida on a 12-count indictment. Smith is accused of sexually abusing 3 girls who have been serving their sentences at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin between 2019 and 2021. The incidents reportedly happened in their cells, a janitor’s closet, and the prison’s laundry room.

The indictment, which was filed in April and unsealed this week, states that Smith groped and “engaged in a sexual act” with them on several different occasions.



The Federal Correctional Institution is proven in Dublin, Calif., on Dec. 5, 2022. (Jeff Chiu/AP)

Sadly, this newest news isn’t distinctive, as Smith is at least the 6th officer at FCI Dublin to be charged for sexual abuse in what has grow to be infamously referred to as “the rape club” tradition. In March, the prison’s former warden, Ray Garcia, used to be sentence to 6 years in prison for sexually abusing 3 inmates at the power. Dublin’s former prison chaplain, James Theodore Highhouse, used to be additionally sentenced to seven years after pleading accountable to abusing an inmate and mendacity to federal government. Furthermore, two different prison staff, Enrique Chavez and Ross Klinger, have additionally pleaded accountable to sexual abuse. Chavez has already been sentenced to twenty months in the back of bars, whilst Klinger continues to be to be told his destiny.

The discrepancy of justice is clear right here, and those girls who will have to be safe as phase of their sentence, as an alternative, be afflicted by unlucky instances. Smith, who stays out of custody, faces a most sentence of lifestyles in prison.

With News Wire Services