7-Eleven sued after deadly shooting at downtown Dallas location

Seventeen-year-old Omari Frazier labored as an intern at Café Momentum, a non-profit that provides eating place coaching to at-risk adolescence. On April 5, 2021, Frazier and some other sufferer have been shot at a 7-Eleven retailer in downtown Dallas positioned at the 1000 block of Ross Avenue. Sadly, Frazier died at the scene, and the opposite sufferer was once hospitalized in essential situation.

A lawsuit has been filed in opposition to the Irving-based 7-Eleven for its accountability within the deadly shooting that took Omari Frazier’s lifestyles over a month in the past. The lawsuit alleges that the corporate was once negligent in securing the downtown location the place the incident took place, consistent with a courtroom submitting.

The lawsuit states that “7-Eleven knew or should have known that crime was prevalent on the property and should have enhanced security, safety, training, enforcement, and management procedures.” Furthermore, the circle of relatives claims that the shop “maintained inadequate staffing, training, and security personnel on the property at the time of the shooting.”

The shooter, Donald Moore, was once arrested nearly per week after the incident, and charged with homicide. The arrest affidavit confirmed that Moore shot the 2 sufferers, considering they have been those who had assaulted him at the similar location two days previous.

Café Momentum, the place Omari Frazier labored, created a web-based fundraising marketing campaign for the 2 sufferers. The non-profit stated in a commentary that Omari “was an inspiration to everyone who knew him. He had a promising future taken away too soon. The Café Momentum family will remember him as the bright and hardworking young man he was.”