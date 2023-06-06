7 people shot outside Virginia high school graduation; 2 suspects in custody

Seven people were injured in a shooting during a high school graduation ceremony in Richmond, Virginia on Tuesday. According to Richmond Police acting chief Rick Edwards, the ceremony at the Altria Theater was cancelled after shots were fired around Monroe Park. Off-duty officers working security inside responded to the scene immediately and found three shooting victims with life-threatening injuries and four with non-life-threatening injuries. Edwards added that two suspects were taken into custody and there was no ongoing threat to the community. Additional injuries included two falls, one person hit by a car, and three people being treated for anxiety. The motive and identities of the shooters have not been disclosed. The graduation ceremony will be rescheduled, according to a spokesperson for Richmond Public Schools.

This is a breaking news story and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.