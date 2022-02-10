7 stylish sofa beds that are actually comfortable

Sofa beds don’t have to be dowdy. See: the Mercer41 Cavuoto velvet square arm sofa bed from Wayfair. Wayfair



A springy, lumpy sofa bed can put a damper on any guests’ stay. It’s even worse is if the sofa is an eyesore, too. So if you’re in the market for a new couch, invest in a modern and comfortable option that looks good and won’t put a crick in their back.

Unlike sleeper sofas, which typically have hidden, built-in mattresses, sofa beds and futons simply lay flat to form a bed. Below, seven eye-catching sofa beds from Amazon, Wayfair, AllModern and more. These comfortable sofa beds are reviewer-loved and range in price from affordable to splurge-worthy.

Esteves square arm sofa



Wayfair



Choose from gray or beige in this affordable, modern sofa from Hashtag Home, available on Wayfair, that folds down into a bed.

“It was exactly what I needed for my small studio apartment,” reviewer Euphrasia says. “I like that the backrest can be lowered halfway for a reclining feel.”

Hashtag Home Esteves square arm sofa, $415 (reduced from $450)

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper

Wayfair



This gray convertible sofa from mattress brand Serta has a full-size pull-out bed. It has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame.

“What I love is it’s super versatile,” reviewer Dayna says. “You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed.”

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper, $980

Novogratz twin wide velvet split back futon

Amazon



This memory foam, button-tufted futon comes in light green and pink on Wayfair — just recline the back when it’s time to sleep. (Matching accent chairs are also available.)

Novogratz twin wide velvet split back futon, $550 (reduced from $814)

AllModern Helvey sleeper sofa bed

AllModern



How cool is this ultra-modern sofa bed? It has a solid wood frame and a bolster pillow with genuine leather straps. It fits twin XL sheets. Just remove the back cushions to transform it into a bed.

AllModern Helvey sleeper sofa bed, $1,500

Novogratz upholstered Cassidy futon

Walmart



This couch-like blue futon has a vintage design and velvet upholstery. You can recline the backrest to turn it into a bed. It’s reduced from $600 to $369 at Walmart.

Novogratz upholstered Cassidy futon, $369 (reduced from $600)

Morden Fort velvet reversible sectional sofa bed

Amazon



If you’re looking for a sectional that turns into a bed, check out this velvet sofa bed available in gray or beige. As a nice bonus, the lounge cushion lifts up to reveal a hidden storage compartment.

“The storage compartment is so convenient for throw blankets and pillows for when company stays over,” reviewer Alicia says. “My husband and I lay comfortably [on the sofa] and have even fallen asleep on it while watching TV.”

Morden Fort velvet reversible sectional sofa bed, $845 (reduced from $889)

Mercer41 Cavuoto velvet square arm sofa bed

Wayfair



This beige velvet sofa bed has a modern look with stainless steel legs. Find this twin-size sofa bed in six other colors as well. It comes with toss pillows.

Mercer41 Cavuoto velvet square arm sofa bed, $520 (reduced from $590)

Related content from CBS Essentials