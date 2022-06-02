7 things you might not know about Queen Elizabeth II as she marks 70 years on the throne

London — As the UK and its Commonwealth nations have a good time the Platinum Jubilee, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s document 70 years on the throne, listed below are seven issues Buckingham Palace has shared that you could be not know in regards to the British monarch.
- Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II grew to become the longest reigning monarch in British historical past on September 9, 2015, surpassing the reign of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.
2. Elizabeth has met 13 of the 14 Presidents of america who’ve served throughout her reign. She didn’t meet President Lyndon Johnson.
3. Elizabeth was given a Corgi named Susan on her 18th birthday in 1944. She has owned greater than 30 Corgis and Dorgis throughout her reign — most of them descendants of Susan.
4. Elizabeth joined the ladies’s department of the British Military — the Auxiliary Territorial Service — throughout World Conflict II, changing into the primary feminine member of the royal household to function a full-time, lively member of the army. Throughout her service, she discovered to drive and keep autos.
5. Then-Princess Elizabeth despatched her first email correspondence on March 26, 1976. The message — which might later change into generally known as an electronic mail — was despatched to the U.S. Secretary of Protection to formally open collaboration between the 2 international locations on a army laptop programming language. She was the primary British royal, and among the many first individuals outdoors prime secret army circles, to ever use the know-how.
6. The queen’s present main residence, Windsor Citadel, is the biggest and oldest palace on the planet nonetheless in use by a royal household. William the Conqueror ordered development to start in 1070, and the his citadel was prepared 16 years later. It has been a house to Britain’s kings and queens ever since.
7. Elizabeth’s formal coronation ceremony in 1953 — about 4 months after she truly took the throne upon the loss of life of her father, King George VI — was the primary to be broadcast on stay tv. Some 27 million individuals watched it in the UK alone.