Entertainment

7 things you might not know about Queen Elizabeth II as she marks 70 years on the throne

June 2, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments

London — As the UK and its Commonwealth nations have a good time the Platinum Jubilee, marking Queen Elizabeth II’s document 70 years on the throne, listed below are seven issues Buckingham Palace has shared that you could be not know in regards to the British monarch. 

Queen Elizabeth II through the years


Queen Elizabeth II by the years

76 photographs

  1. Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II grew to become the longest reigning monarch in British historical past on September 9, 2015, surpassing the reign of her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.


Queen Elizabeth II turns into longest-serving British monarch

03:44

2. Elizabeth has met 13 of the 14 Presidents of america who’ve served throughout her reign. She didn’t meet President Lyndon Johnson. 

Sir Paul McCartney and best-selling writer Tina Brown mirror on Queen Elizabeth’s unprecedented reign in “Her Majesty The Queen: A Gayle King Particular.” The particular airs on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Thursday, June 2 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and can stream on the CBS Information app and Paramount+ on Friday, June 3.

Joe Biden — Queen Elizabeth
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth walks with President Joe Biden and first girl Jill Biden at Windsor Citadel, June 13, 2021.

Chris Jackson/Pool/Reuters


3. Elizabeth was given a Corgi named Susan on her 18th birthday in 1944. She has owned greater than 30 Corgis and Dorgis throughout her reign — most of them descendants of Susan. 


Contained in the royal lifetime of the Queen’s corgis

01:56

4. Elizabeth joined the ladies’s department of the British Military — the Auxiliary Territorial Service — throughout World Conflict II, changing into the primary feminine member of the royal household to function a full-time, lively member of the army. Throughout her service, she discovered to drive and keep autos.

Royal Princess Learns Motor Repair
Princess Elizabeth, then the inheritor obvious to the throne of England, is proven checking the motor of a military car throughout her coaching at an Auxiliary Territorial Service depot in southern England, April 18, 1945

Getty/Bettmann


5. Then-Princess Elizabeth despatched her first email correspondence on March 26, 1976. The message — which might later change into generally known as an electronic mail  — was despatched to the U.S. Secretary of Protection to formally open collaboration between the 2 international locations on a army laptop programming language. She was the primary British royal, and among the many first individuals outdoors prime secret army circles, to ever use the know-how.


Gayle King explores the extraordinary life and reign of Queen Elizabeth II

05:23

6. The queen’s present main residence, Windsor Citadel, is the biggest and oldest palace on the planet nonetheless in use by a royal household. William the Conqueror ordered development to start in 1070, and the his citadel was prepared 16 years later. It has been a house to Britain’s kings and queens ever since.


Inside St. George’s Chapel at Winsdor Citadel

02:34

7. Elizabeth’s formal coronation ceremony in 1953 — about 4 months after she truly took the throne upon the loss of life of her father, King George VI — was the primary to be broadcast on stay tv. Some 27 million individuals watched it in the UK alone.

ELIZABETH II-CORONATION
Queen Elizabeth II, surrounded by the bishop of Durham Lord Michael Ramsay (L) and the bishop of Bathtub and Wells Lord Harold Bradfield, walks to the altar throughout her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953 in Westminster Abbey, London, as her maids of honor carry her practice.

Getty


Haley Ott

Haley Ott is a digital reporter/producer for CBS Information primarily based in London.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram