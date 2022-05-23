70-year-old Florida woman shoots, kills intruder at her home

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 70-year-old Orlando woman said she shot and killed a man who was breaking into her home.
Virginia Morrison, 70, said a man tried to break into her home near Bentwood Street and Farrell Avenue Sunday afternoon. She said the man entered her home and didn’t say a word.
“He stepped in, and I turned around, and I said ‘who the hell are you? What do you want?’ Nothing. This guy never said a word the whole time he was here,” Morrison said.
The woman says she tried hitting him with a broom, but he swatted it away. Her partner went to get his gun, and fired a warning shot. She said that she got her gun too and went to the backyard. She said that’s when the intruder started walking toward her.
“He started coming toward me and I fired a shot above him. ‘Back off dude’. And he just kept coming toward me. So I just lowered my gun and shot him,” said Morrison. “I didn’t realize I hit him but once I looked he had a hole in his t-shirt and I thought I got him.”
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says they found a male in his 30s who was shot by the homeowner around 12:40 p.m. Sunday. The man was taken to the hospital and where he was pronounced dead.
“I didn’t know what he was going to do, but I knew I was going to protect myself. I’m a fighter. I’m going to defend myself” Morrison said.
Morrison says the shooting has been weighing on her since it happened.
“I have feelings. I have God in my life,” Morrison said. “That’s my main thing, wondering if God’s going to forgive me for taking a life. It bothers me.”