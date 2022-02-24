$700 million Crescent sale was one of the largest in U.S. last year

Last year’s $700 million sale of Uptown Dallas’ landmark Crescent complex wound up being the largest office property deal in the southern U.S.

And the Crescent sale was the 11th biggest office sale in the country in 2021, according to a new report from Yardi Systems.

A fund organized by Fort Worth-based Crescent Real Estate acquired the iconic office and retail property just north of downtown Dallas from JP Morgan Asset Management, which had owned the Crescent for more than a decade.

Along with the Crescent, several Austin office sales made the list of largest such transactions last year, including the $580 million purchase of the Indeed Tower and the $315 million sale of the Riata Corporate Park.

“In the South, 13 deals made the list for a combined sales volume of $4.66 billion, out of the total of $26.3 billion,” according to the report from Yardi Systems.

The greatest share of 2021 office sales were related to the medical and biotech industries, according to Yardi analysts.

The largest sale was the $3.4 billion purchase of the University Park at MIT life science campus in Cambridge, Mass.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was the top market in the country for commercial property investments in 2021, with almost $47 billion in transactions. Apartment purchases accounted for more than half of the area’s investment total last year, according to Real Capital Analytics.