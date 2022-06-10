75th Annual Tony Awards to be broadcast live on CBS, Paramount+ Sunday

THE 75th ANNUAL TONY AWARDS® comes to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, celebrating live theater in a four-hour tv and streaming occasion that may be broadcast live coast to coast for the primary time.

Full List Of 2022 Tony Nominees

The celebration will start at 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT, with unique content material streaming solely on Paramount+, adopted by the live presentation of the American Theatre Wing’s 75th annual Tony Awards from 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT, on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*

The 75th celebration will acknowledge all of the award classes and honor the unbelievable artistry of the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is offered by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Nominations for the 2022 Tony Awards have been introduced on Monday, May 9.

THE TONY AWARDS® are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a three way partnership of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are govt producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will function director.