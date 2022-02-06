76ers coach Doc Rivers jokes he ‘didn’t see crap’ in Seth Curry, his son-in-law, before trading for him

The Philadelphia 76ers’ 2020 trade for guard Seth Curry looks like an absolute steal in retrospect. But Curry’s impact on the 76ers wasn’t coach Doc Rivers’ primary reason for making the deal.

Rivers, Curry’s father-in-law, hoped the trade would give him more time with his family. Curry and Callie Rivers Curry, Doc Rivers’ daughter, have two young children.

“I didn’t see crap in Seth,” Rivers said. “I just wanted to see my daughter more, see my grandkids. I mean, if he was a bum, I would still see my grandkids.”

Curry certainly hasn’t played like a bum since joining the 76ers, and this year has been his best yet. The Duke product is averaging career highs in points (15.4), assists (4.1), rebounds (3.3) and field-goal percentage (49.6%) this season.

The Dallas Mavericks, who dealt Curry for guard Josh Richardson and a second-round draft pick that turned into forward Tyler Bey, got the worse end of the deal. Richardson left for the Boston Celtics via trade last summer after a middling 2020-21 in Dallas, and Bey is now in the NBA G League.

Rivers has had success acquiring family members before. Austin Rivers, Doc Rivers’ son, played his best two seasons with his father’s Los Angeles Clippers in 2016-17 and 2017-18. Those two seasons saw Rivers average double-digit points for the first and second time, and the 29-year-old has yet to do so in the four since.

With Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry – Seth Curry’s brother and a two-time MVP – entering unrestricted free agency this offseason, Doc Rivers now has a ready-to-go recruiting pitch.